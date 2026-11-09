November 09, 2026 5:52 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shirodkar's hilarious birthday wish for husband: ‘Another year of me tolerating your antics’

Shilpa Shirodkar's hilarious birthday wish for husband: ‘Another year of me tolerating your antics’

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar shared a sweet yet humorous birthday wish for her husband, Aparesh Ranjit, on social media.

The ‘Gopi Kishan’ actress marked the special occasion with a playful note, teasing him about his age, energy and funny antics. Sharing their picture on her Instagram handle, Shilpa called her husband her “coolest, youngest, oldest rockstar” and wished him on his birthday.

Her birthday note read, “Happy birthday to my coolest, youngest, oldest rockstar husband! I was going to make a joke about you getting older, but let me be honest and tell you that somehow you still have more energy than all of us combined. Here’s to another year of me tolerating your antics and you pretending to listen to me! Love you aps.”

The picture shows Shilpa smiling as Aparesh wraps his arms around her, giving a glimpse of their affectionate bond. Through her message, Shilpa gave a glimpse of their playful bond, adding a touch of humour to her birthday wishes for her husband.

Shilpa Shirodkar married banker Aparesh Ranjit, who holds two MBA degrees, on July 8, 2000. After their wedding, she took a break from films and moved abroad with her husband. The couple welcomed their daughter, Anoushka, in 2003.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar recently made headlines when she reunited with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty after nearly two decades. The actress shared a picture with him on her Instagram handle and called him the 'kindest soul' she had ever had the opportunity to know.

She also expressed gratitude towards Mithun, saying his faith in her during the early days of her career played an important role in shaping the person she is today.

“2 decades later and absolutely nothing has changed! (Red heart emoji) Met Mithun da today and we had the most amazing time catching up on the good old days. I honestly wouldn’t be the person I am today without his belief in me back then. Thank you so much, Dada, for always trusting me and showering me with so much love. You are the kindest soul I’ve ever known, and you are still exactly the same. You will always, always be my absolute favourite Dada forever! Love you so much my dada”, wrote Shilpa.

--IANS

ps/

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