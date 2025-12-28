December 28, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shirodkar wishes happy birthday to her 'favorite person' Karan Veer Mehra

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar wished a happy birthday to her favourite person and 'Bigg Boss 18' housemate, Karan Veer Mehra.

Shilpa took to her official Instagram handle and posted two fun selfies with Karan. This was followed by a photo of the two standing next to a car, while Karan is lovingly holding Shilpa's face.

In a heartfelt birthday note, Shilpa admitted that her journey in "Bigg Boss" would have been a lot less fun without Karan.

Showering the birthday boy with love and affection, the 'Jatadhara' actress wrote on her IG, "Happy birthday to my favorite person! Honestly Karan, Bigg Boss would’ve been so different (and way less fun) without you there. I’m so proud of you. Keep killing it and reaching those big goals. Dher saara pyaar (red heart emoji) (sic)."

In the end, Shilpa urged Karan, "Please jaldi milna! @karanveermehra (Meet soon)"

During her time in the 'Bigg Boss' house, Shilpa formed a good equation with Karan. Their bond even continued after coming out of the BB house.

While Shilpa’s stint on the reality show was cut short due to a surprising audience eviction just days before the grand finale, Karan emerged as the winner of the show.

Shilpa's dear ones keep making appearances on her feed. She recently treated daughter Anoushka Ranjit to a special family birthday dinner.

Dropping a string of images from the warm family celebration, she wrote on social media, “A perfect birthday dinner for a perfect daughter. Family, food, and endless joy.”

In addition to this, she shared a throwback video of little Anoushka dancing to Priyanka Chopra’s hit song “Desi Girl”, along with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my sweet, sweet Anoushki! I’m sitting here thinking about how fast time goes, and honestly, no matter how many birthdays you celebrate … for me, you will always be my baby.”

