Shilpa Shetty remembers her dad on his birthday: 'Hope you are enjoying your single malt up there'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty remembered her late dad, Surendra Shetty, who would have turned 85 years old on Monday, with a heartwarming social media post.

She dropped some precious memories with her father on her official Instagram handle.

"Cheers to 85, Dad! I hope you are enjoying your single malt up there...(sic)," Shilpa captioned the post.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher reacted to the post, saying, "Happy birthday," followed by flowers and red heart emojis.

The album had the 'Dhadkan' actress embracing her father with a hug, along with a photo from Shilpa's childhood.

We could also see Shilpa's dad with her son Viaan. The last photo in the post was of Shilpa and her sister Shamita with their father.

On October 11, Shilpa commemorated her father's 9th death anniversary with another emotional social media post.

The 'Sukhee' actress uploaded a sweet photo with her papa from her childhood on Insta. The picture had little Shilpa being tickled by her father, leaving a bright smile on her cute face.

She captioned the post, "Miss your smile .. Miss YOU Daddy (Red heart emoji) 9 years today (folded hands emoji) (sic)."

For the unaware, Shilpa's father passed away on October 11, 2016, at his home in Versova after suffering a cardiac arrest. Rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on an urgent basis; he was pronounced dead.

On another note, a 60 crore fraud and cheating case involving Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra was registered by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing after a complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based businessman, Deepak Kothari.

Recently, Shilpa categorically denied “the baseless and motivated allegations” that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police invoked Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the couple.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shilpa wrote, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the High Court and is pending adjudication. Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is subjudice”.

