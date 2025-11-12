Shilpa Shetty relives her ‘Baazigar’ memories with Shah Rukh Khan as film completes 32 years

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as her debut film Baazigar completed 32 years since its release.

The actress fondly remembered working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic thriller, which continues to hold a special place in her heart. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shilpa shared a montage of memorable clips from “Baazigar,” featuring some of her iconic scenes with Shah Rukh and Kajol. The clip also features snippets from the popular song “Kitaben Bahut Si.”

Sharing the clip, the Dhadkan actress simply wrote, “#32YearsofBaazigar & what a ride it’s been!.”

“Baazigar” marked Shilpa Shetty’s screen debut and earned her the first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Directed by Abbas–Mustan, the romantic thriller also featured Kajol, Dalip Tahil and Raakhee. The movie was loosely based on the 1991 film, “A Kiss Before Dying,” which was adapted from Ira Levin’s 1953 novel, Baazigar. It became the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

“Baazigar” revolved around a young man, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who sets out on a dark path of revenge to avenge the downfall of his family.

At an event, Shilpa had opened up about the dramatic scene in the film where her character was pushed off a building by Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Speaking on the sidelines of a film festival, the actress had shared, “Akbar Bhai was the action director for the film, and we shot that scene nearly five times. I had a scar on my hip for nearly 8-10 years of my life because I was asked to wear a harness.”

“Back in those times, we did not have any VFX. So, I had to act authentically to show what I was feeling, and the building was moving. But the makers thought that the scene could be shot better,” she shared and remarked in jest, “I have died nearly 15 times.”

“Baazigar” was released on 12 November 1993.

