Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra perform Kanya Poojan at home during Maha Ashtami

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, performed Kanya Poojan at their home during Maha Ashtami on Tuesday.

The video dropped by Shilpa on her official Instagram handle showed the couple doing the Kanya poojan of their little bundle of joy, Samisha. These two were seen washing the feet of their daughter, putting tika on her, and later taking her blessings.

This was followed by the poojan of other Kanyas who visited their home.

Shilpa's actress sister, Shamita, and mother Sunanda were also seen serving the chole, puri, and halwa prasad to the little Kanyas.

The 'Sukhee' actress wrote the caption, "On this sacred day of Maha Ashtami, we perform Kanya Poojan like every year with devotion, seeking the blessings of Maa Mahagauri. (Flower emoji) May Maa shower us all with happiness, peace and prosperity. Jai Mata Di(folded hands emoji) (sic)."

Earlier today, actor Varun Dhawan also took to social media and shared a sneak peek into his Durga Ashtami celebrations.

The 'October' actor took to his IG, and posted a couple of photos in which he was seen sitting on the floor with a group of Kanyas.

The first pic had Varun posing happily with the girls after the Kanjak Puja. The 'Bawaal' actor was also seen enjoying the halwa, chana, and puri prasad along with the kids.

Varun simply captioned the post, “Happy Durga Ashtami #bestmeal.”

Work-wise, Shilpa will next be seen essaying the role of Satyavati in the Kannada action entertainer "KD: The Devil".

Made under the direction of Prem, the project features Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi in significant roles, along with others.

Backed by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, "KD: The Devil" was scheduled for a theatrical release on September 4, however, the release was later pushed.

--IANS

pm/