Shilpa Shetty decodes modern relationships, talks situationships, benching and breadcrumbing

Mumbai, November 13 (IANS) Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, who is all set to host “Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker”, has decoded modern relationships, talked about situationships, benching and breadcrumbing.

Hosted by Shilpa Shetty, the show will bring together couples who find themselves stuck in their relationships, at different crossroads whether struggling with commitment or being in long-term partnerships that have failed to move to the next step.

Speaking about the show, host Shilpa said in a statement: “Relationships today come with a whole new vocabulary, from situationships and breadcrumbing to benching, and somewhere along the way, clarity got lost. Whether it’s a new or a long-term relationship stuck for years, there comes a point when someone has to ask the real questions.”

“What excites me about Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker is its fresh take on the reality format, and as India’s first relationship show where parents deliver the reality check. It’s relatable for couples, and just as much for the parents watching, who are just as curious about what is going on. It’s a show that gets people to say what they actually mean, and I’m so excited to be hosting it.

Inside one house, the participants will be made to answer the questions they have been dodging, with parents stepping in to give a much-needed reality check, until the moment of clarity arrives and the truth comes out.

The show was announced with a quirky, catchy promo that sees Shilpa take audiences through the love stories of then and now. Moving from the strict, disapproving parents of yesteryear to today’s dating landscape, where terms like “situationship” and “ghosting” have left families bewildered, she highlights how much the language of love, and the confusion around it, has changed.

The film builds to the show’s signature moment, the whistle of the pressure cooker, as Shilpa announces that it’s time for “clarity ki seeti”.

Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker will speak to a generation fluent in every relationship term there is, and to parents watching from the sidelines, wanting to know where it is all headed. Its defining sound is the whistle of the cooker, the “Clarity Ki Seeti”, which blows when the truth comes out under pressure.

Bringing India’s first relationship show into reality, Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said: “Young India is at the heart of what we do, and we are always looking for ideas that reflect their lives and the conversations they are having. Relationships are among the most talked-about subjects for this generation, but rarely get an honest conversation, least of all with parents.”

“Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker brings both sides to the table with humour, heart and a clear point of view. We believe it’s an idea young audiences will see themselves in, talk about and share, and we are excited to bring it to them.”

Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker will air on Colors.

--IANS

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