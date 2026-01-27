January 27, 2026 7:43 PM हिंदी

Shibu Soren’s sister says he deserved Bharat Ratna more than Padma Bhushan

Shibu Soren’s sister says he deserved Bharat Ratna more than Padma Bhushan

Saraikela (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (IANS) There is a wave of happiness across Jharkhand after the Central Government awarded the Padma Bhushan to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and late tribal leader Shibu Soren. At the same time, Shibu Soren’s sister has demanded that he should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Reacting to the award, his sister Sukhi Tudu expressed happiness with the government’s decision but clearly stated that Shibu Soren’s contributions are not limited to the Padma Bhushan and that he is the rightful recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

Speaking to the media, Sukhi Tudu said, “We are all proud that Shibu Soren has received the Padma Bhushan. However, considering the way he dedicated his entire life to Jharkhand and the tribal community, he deserves the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.”

She recalled that since childhood, she had seen her elder brother deeply involved in social service. Day and night, he would travel through forests to raise awareness, organise people, and lead the struggle against moneylenders’ exploitation and the feudal system.

She said, “Shibu Soren has not only been a political leader but also a symbol of tribal identity, and the fight for water, forests, land, and social justice.” Sukhi Tudu added that the people of Jharkhand have long demanded that Dishom Guru (Shibu Soren) be awarded the Bharat Ratna because his life is an example of sacrifice, struggle, and service.

Sukhi Tudu also recalled that social service ran in their family. Their mother was active in social work, and among the five siblings, Shibu Soren devoted the most time and energy to the upliftment of society.

With the Padma Bhushan honour, Shibu Soren’s life of struggle and contribution has once again gained national attention, and among his supporters, the demand for the Bharat Ratna is becoming more vocal.

--IANS

sn/uk

LATEST NEWS

Ameesha Patel calls’ Bobby Deol her ‘Humraaz’ as she wishes him on birthday

Ameesha Patel calls’ Bobby Deol her ‘Humraaz’ as she wishes him on birthday

Activists claim 'Tibet Classes' being used by China for political indoctrination, cultural assimilation (File image)

Activists claim 'Tibet Classes' being used by China for political indoctrination, cultural assimilation

President Murmu meets tribals, tableaux artists and NCC cadets who took part in R-Day Parade (Photo: X of President of India)

President Murmu meets tribals, tableaux artists and NCC cadets who took part in R-Day Parade

Unchanged Delhi Capitals elect to field as Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar come in for Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Unchanged Delhi Capitals elect to field as Wareham, Tanuja come in for Gujarat Giants

Pakistan targets journalists for dissent, shields most wanted terrorists: Report (File image)

Pakistan targets journalists for dissent, shields most wanted terrorists: Report

Pakistan losing Rs 1 trillion revenue due to rampant tax evasion

Pakistan losing Rs 1 trillion revenue due to rampant tax evasion

Yui Susaki sets tone as captain, drives Haryana Thunders’ charge this season of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 in Noida. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Yui Susaki sets tone as captain, drives Haryana Thunders’ charge this season

EU-India trade deal a major breakthrough after years of talks: EU Envoys

EU-India trade deal a major breakthrough after years of talks: Envoys

'I feel like they don’t need to broadcast': Coco Gauff speaks out on privacy after Australian Open loss to Elina Svitolina in Melbourne on Tuesday. Photo credit:

'I feel like they don’t need to broadcast': Gauff speaks out on privacy after Australian Open loss

Pakistan: Christian minorities continue to face deep-rooted discrimination, exploitation

Pakistan: Christian minorities continue to face deep-rooted discrimination, exploitation