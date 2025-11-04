Shekhar Kapur says A-listers on top of pyramid won’t support AI

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for his deep and insightful posts on social media, has sparked an important conversation about the future of cinema, and the integration of artificial intelligence.

On Tuesday, the Padma Bhushan awardee took to his X, formerly Twitter, and responded to a post raising an important issue of A-listers in Hindi cinema not wanting to associate with AI because of public opinion.

The person wrote, “I moved from San Francisco to Mumbai to host India's Biggest AI Film Festival And I have never seen such hypocrisy Bollywood "A-listers" don't want to associate with AI because of public opinion, but then ask us if they could get intros to our AI filmmakers to hire them Many don't want to come to our AI Film Festival themselves, so ask if the Manager could meet the AI Film talent one-on-one I have lost count of the big Bollywood ppl I have met who are investing crores in their in-house AI studios to stay ahead of the game This is a bubble waiting to be bust, the real players know where the trends are headed And the public has no clue”.

Responding to the same, Shekhar focused on the disruptive potential of Artificial Intelligence in the film industry. He argued that the traditional power structures of Hollywood and mainstream cinema are poised for a major shake-up.

He shared, “You’re going to the wrong people. ‘A Listers’ rose to the top on business models that are about to be defunct. Studios in the US survive because they have built business models that are so expensive they create entry barriers. AI will make film-making more democratic”.

“So why should those at the top of the pyramid support it? Most don’t get that AI is a completely new technology. Unlike VFX .. it’s not an add-on #artificalintelligence #Filmmaking #Bollywood”, he added.

--IANS

aa/