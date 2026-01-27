Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz's birthday wish: 'Everything I am today is because of you'

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) As actress Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her 31st birthday on Tuesday, brother Shehbaz Badesha wished his sister with an emotional post on social media.

Shehbaz claimed that "Everything I am today is because of you and your love".

He took to his official Instagram handle and wished the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant with the following words, "Happy Birthday to my sister, my strength, my forever support. Everything I am today is because of you and your love. Thank you for choosing to be part of my life, for standing by me in every phase, and for believing in me even when I didn’t. I’ll always be here for you, no matter what. Grateful for you today and always. @ishehnaaz_gill (sic)."

Shehbaz's post further included a video, showering his sister with love and affection on her special day.

Standing besides Shehnaaz, Shehbaz was heard saying in Punjabi, “Aaj meri behen ka janamdin hai, janamdin mubarak to my one and only sister Shehnaaz."

"She has given us so much in life, and I am sure, she will continue to achieve great heights in the future. Whatever I am today, it is because of her. Without her none of us would have been where we are today. Thank you...I love you," he went on to add.

The sweet moment came to an end with Shehbaz planting a loving kiss on his sister’s forehead.

The strong bond of the brother and sister duo was also visible in Salman Khan’s "Bigg Boss 19", in which Shehbaz was one of the housemates.

During an episode of the reality show, Shehbaaz admitted that he sometimes feels like he has “failed in real life". He even expressed gratitude to Shehnaaz for always being his strength.

Reacting to this, Shehnaaz had penned on the photo-sharing app, “You always keep me safe from all evil and are very protective of me. The world may not know everything you do for me, but I will always do everything for you."

