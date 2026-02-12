February 12, 2026 3:07 PM हिंदी

Shehnaaz Gill shares a peek into her next ‘Ishqnama’, to release on July 24

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Punjabi Superstar Shehnaaz Gill on Thursday unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film Ishqnama, which she described as a “true story of true lovers.”

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz announced: “First picture from my upcoming movie…. ‘ISHQNAMA’ True Story of True Lovers NIMMA–NASIMA. Releasing 24th July 2026 in cinemas worldwide.”

Alongside the announcement, the actress also shared a poster offering a glimpse into Ishqnama’s world, a romance drama rooted in true events and unfolding against the fraught India and Pakistan backdrop.

In one image, Shehnaaz is seen hugging an injured Jayy Randhawa, her expression heavy with pain, resilience, and devotion, capturing a love bruised by conflict yet refusing to break. In another visual, she appears in a bridal avatar, draped in the old Punjabi aesthetic.

She was last seen on screen in “Ikk Kudi”. The film tells the tale of a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiancé’s mysterious past.

The 32-year-old actress gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. It was in 2015 that Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

