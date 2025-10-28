Shehnaaz Gill on ‘Ikk Kudi’: We have made this film especially for Punjab

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill sought blessings at the Golden Temple ahead of the release “Ikk Kudi” and said that the film is made especially for Punjab.

Talking about her visit Shehnaaz told IANS: “I have come here to take God’s blessings. Our film is about to be released, and I pray to God that our film will be a success.”

Shot in Chandigarh, Ikk Kudi was first scheduled to hit the screens on September 19 and was later pushed for an October 31 release.

Shedding light on the same, Shehnaaz said: “Yes, we shifted the release to 31st October. I want all of you to watch the film. We have made this film especially for Punjab. If Punjabis don’t watch the film, it won’t be fun.”

“The name of the film is Ikk Kudi. It will be released on 31st October. I hope all of you will love the film. We have made a very good film,” she added.

Ikk Kudi, which marks Shehnaaz’s debut as a producer, showcases the journey of a girl’s struggle to find the right partner. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, "Ikk Kudi" is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on October 31.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on September 19, the drama was pushed due to the Punjab floods.

Talking about the same, she said: “I have helped as much as I could. The situation in Punjab was very bad.”

After gaining stardom with her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz is currently seen in the reality show’s 19th edition.

Talking about Shehbaz and his journey in the show, a proud sister said: “I am feeling very good. I want all Punjabis to support Shahbaz. All the people in India who are watching Bigg Boss, please support him. He is doing a very good job. It was his dream to go there.”

--IANS

dc/