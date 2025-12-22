December 22, 2025 9:04 PM हिंदी

Shefali Shah returns home from Norway trip to a joyful & adorable welcome from her huskies

Shefali Shah returns home from Norway trip to a joyful & adorable welcome from her huskies

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah has returned from her exotic Norway trip with family and shared a video of the welcome she received from her fur babies at home.

In the video shared by Shefali, the actress and her husband, Vipul Shah, are seen being greeted with a lot of love and warmth by their pet huskies, who could be seen jumping and wagging their tails upon seeing the two, after many days.

Shefali, who was seen hugging her fur babies, took to her social media account and shared the cute video. She captioned it as, “Couldn’t skip sharing this absolute joy we came back to!! #DogLove #Love #BestWelcome #Doggos.”

Shefali has always shared cute videos of her pets on her social media account. Before heading to Norway, she had shared a video where both her huskies were not letting her pack her bags and would end up sitting in them.

The actress, who was in Norway along with her husband Vipul and their two sons a few days ago, kept her fans updated on her trip through her social media posts.

The actress had shared her thrilling experience upon seeing the Northern Lights. Describing her excitement, Shefali wrote, “I thought I’d try and explain what it is to actually see the Northern Lights. But there are no words to describe the Aurora Borealis. This magnificence is unparalleled and impossible to translate.”

She added, “Normally, I would Google it, but I don’t want to reduce this experience by finding science or logic behind it. This is beyond the realms of the human mind, and the only thing I could do was stand there in silence with tears in my eyes, feeling blessed, grateful, and humbled and surrendering to this miracle. And realise that I was lucky to be a mere spectator of this MAGIC.”

The actress concluded, stating, “P.S. – I’d like to be like the Aurora Borealis, visible clearly when seen through a camera and otherwise elusive.”

In the pictures, Shefali, Vipul and their children were seen ecstatic witnessing the Northern Lights.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

JP Nadda accuses Congress of collusion in 2013 Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

JP Nadda accuses Congress of collusion in 2013 Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack

Alec Baldwin opens up about battling suicidal thoughts after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin opens up about battling suicidal thoughts after ‘Rust’ shooting

Punjab Hockey Club, Salute Academy, Boys Sports Company win on Day 1 of the 3rd Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men Academy Hockey: Punjab Hockey Club, Salute Academy, Boys Sports Company win on Day 1

Ganges Grandmasters beat Fyers American Gambits to keep final hopes alive in Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL) at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: Ganges Grandmasters beat Fyers American Gambits to keep final hopes alive

Golf: Pranavi Urs to join Jeev Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event in Colombo

Golf: Pranavi Urs to join Jeev Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event in Colombo

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Lady Gaga is 'making a lot of music' while on Mayhem Ball Tour

Lady Gaga is 'making a lot of music' while on Mayhem Ball Tour

Gold jumps to record Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi

Gold jumps to record Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi

From Borgaon to being roped in by RCB for Rs 5.20 crore: Mangesh Yadav's surreal tale (Credit: Instagram/Mangesh Yadav)

From Borgaon to being roped in by RCB for Rs 5.20 crore: Mangesh Yadav's surreal tale

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, receives warm welcome

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, receives warm welcome