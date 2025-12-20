Shefali Shah opens up about Norway’s freezing cold, says chiffon sarees look good only in Yash Raj Films

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah, who currently is in Norway, highlighted that the entire filmy concept of wearing chiffon sarees in freezing conditions looks good only in Yash Raj films, not in real life.

The actress, who is currently in Norway on a family trip, shared the ‘learnings’ of dealing with an extremely chilly and freezing climate while travelling.

She wrote, “Learnings of a once frozen, now thawing human.

• It’s not love that’ll keep you warm; it’s the thermals.

• Don’t ditch the ever-loyal theplas.

• Black ice is bad ice. You will fall, and so will all your things. Unless you have Kali’s hands to juggle gloves, phone, beanie, scarf, etc.).

• Chiffon sarees are great in Yash Raj films, not in reality, unless you are fine with losing fingers and toes (they’ll just freeze and fall off).”

She further asked not to take colds casually and wrote, “Do not underestimate the cold. Here, less is not more; in fact, more is less, so continue layering. Try; you may just be able to squeeze 64 layers of thermals under your topmost jacket.

• I dunno who these people who look stylish in winter wear are. It’s definitely not me.

• You could be sharply dressed or be warm and alive. I chose the latter.”

She added, “Snow pants aren’t for style; they’re for keeping your arse from getting wet, so wear them.

• Keep three hours aside for wearing one outfit. Between layering, dropping, stopping, trying to catch a breath, tying shoelaces, wearing gloves, taking off gloves to re-tie laces, and finally, after getting ready, realising that the innermost layer of thermal you haven’t worn only, you’ll need more than 3 hours.”

She added, “If you missed taking pictures of yourself against the fjords, mountains, snowland, or auroras, then claim others’ photos (taken from the back) as yours. All look the same.

• All that matters are the inner and outermost layers; all the in-between is “dil ko behelane ke liye Ghalib, yeh khayal acha hai.”

She also suggested not wearing heeled boots.

“If you have snowshoes you brought in the 1900s, I suggest before the trip you wear them for a walk, in the gym, or in the office. It’s very likely to find your shoe ‘sole-less’ and, as a result, yourself ‘soulless’. So rather get new ones.

• Heeled boots are sexy, but frumpy is alive; I don’t know about the model, though.”

Towards the end, Shah also mentioned that each snowflake is extremely beautiful. “Santa does not wear his red suit when WFH, in case you can’t recognise him.

• When you dive with the orcas, they won’t kill you. Hypothermia may, but trust me, the experience is absolutely worth it.

• The Aurora Borealis is probably the only phenomenon of nature that looks better through the camera.

• Each snowflake is unique and beautiful. Like each one of us.

• This is a magical world. Surrender.”

For the uninitiated, Shefali Shah was in Norway to celebrate her wedding anniversary with husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah. They were accompanied by their sons.

Shefali was seen enjoying the Northern Lights whilst on her trip, and the actress has shared her experience on her social media.

–IANS

rd/