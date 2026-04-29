April 29, 2026 2:02 PM हिंदी

Shefali Shah grooves to her iconic song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’, celebrates dance with candid video

Shefali Shah grooves to her iconic song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’, celebrates dance with candid video

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah brought back a wave of nostalgia on the occassion of International Dance Day, as she shared a fun, candid video of herself dancing to her iconic track “Sapne Mein Milti Hai” from the cult film Satya.

In the clip, Shefali is seen letting loose and enjoying the moment as she grooves energetically, carefree and just perfectly embodying the spirit of the song.

Dressed in a comfortable yet stylish peach co-ord set, Shefali looks stylish.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Shefali wrote, “You guys must have heard the saying, ‘Dance like nobody is watching’… I take it very seriously #internationaldanceday #candid”

Talking about the song “Sapne Mein Milti Hai”, it has been sung by the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar, is one of the most memorable numbers from Satya that released in 1998.

The track was picturised on Shefali Shah alongside Manoj Bajpayee, whose portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre in the movie became iconic.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Satya released in 1998 and starred J.D. Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. Talking about the film's storyline, it revolved around an outsider’s rise in Mumbai’s underworld, and had a gripping storytelling.

Talking about Shefali Shah, the actress known for her powerful performances, began her career with television shows like Hasratein, before transitioning to films.

Over the years, she has delivered critically acclaimed performances in movies such as Satya, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gandhi, My Father, Darlings and many more.

She has also made a mark on the digital platform with projects like Delhi Crime.

–IANS

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