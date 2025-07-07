Shefali Shah cannot get over Brad Pitt's F1, says 'Just go watch it'

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah recently caught Brad Pitt's latest release "F1", and she cannot stop praising the Hollywood sports drama.

Urging everyone to 'just go watch it', Shefali posted an appreciation note for Joseph Kosinski's directorial on social media.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress wrote on her IG, "If you haven’t watched F1, do yourself a favour and go right now. Whether you’re interested in sports or not, whether you know anything about racing or not, whether you care about racing cars or not—just go watch it."

Sharing what "F1" is really about, Shefali added, "Yes, it is about racing, but it’s also about rising and falling and rising again. About friendship, drive (metaphorically and literally), unbridled passion, and a wish that drives one to insanity. And it’s about team spirit."

She further disclosed what one might feel after witnessing the drama.

"It’s also about very witty lines, comebacks, sexy cars, adrenaline, moments that’ll have you dig your nails into your palms, cross your fingers, say a silent prayer, and scream within as you win along with the cast. A choke in your throat and a ball in your stomach throughout—and finally, the explosion and roar of a win, tears of joy, and the strong urge to start jumping and cheering loudly," the 'Jalsa' actor added.

Shefali concluded the post by praising director Javier Bardem and protagonist Brad Pitt for their work. "Oh, did I not mention @bardemantarctic and Brad Pitt? Can’t. No words to. Just go watch the film," the post ended.

Previously, actress Ananya Panday also used social media to shower appreciation on "F1".

Dropping an image of the screen, along with a tub of popcorn on her Insta stories, Ananya penned, "I love the movies!! I love f1!! I love caramel and cheese popcorn!! And I LOVE Brad Pitt."

Furthermore, Karan Johar wrote, "Familiar Tropes, predictable beats, one-liners you see coming a mile away and Yet. SO MUCH FUN! You can't stop yourself from reaching the edge of your seat or gasping out loud, Brad Pitt seems to have approached the role with a self-reflecting Zen mode movie star swag! So effective and landed every beat!"

--IANS

pm/