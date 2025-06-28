June 28, 2025 8:54 PM हिंदी

Shefali Jariwala demise: Mumbai Police shares that cause of death is still not clear

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Mumbai police have shared an update with regards to the demise of actress Shefali Jariwala. So far, the police have recorded the statements of 8 people in this case.

Mumbai has shared that these people include statements of family members, servants and the doctor at Bellevue Hospital, a Mumbai Police official said. The arm of law has stated that no discrepancies have been found in the investigation so far.

The police have also provided an update on Shefali's postmortem, stating that it was conducted by a government doctor. Police further shared that the doctors have reserved their opinion for now on the cause of death, as the exact reason of death remains unclear.

Shefali reportedly passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest. Her husband Parag Tyagi reportedly rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After Shefali’s demise, members of the entertainment fraternity like playback singer Mika Singh, actor Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna and celebrity chef Kunal Kapur and Paras Chhabra condoled her demise.

Mika was among the first to react to the news. He took to his Instagram, and wrote, “I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart. Our beloved dear friend @shefalijariwala has left us”.

Actor Aly Goni took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of the actress as he wrote, “RIP Shefali”. He later tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace”.

Actress Karishma Tanna also took to the Stories section of her Instagram to express grief over Shefali Jariwala’s tragic death. “Heavy heart. This is unbelievable!! Gone too soon”.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur also took to his Instagram as he paid tribute to Shefali Jariwala. He shared a picture of the actress and wrote, “Life is so fragile. Just forgive and forget. Hug those who you love and spend time being happy with the ones you care for. Shocked & saddened over this horrible news of Shefali passing away”.

Actor Paras Chhabra also mourned her loss, as he shared a photo with Shefali and captioned it, “Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi janta. Om Shanti”.

The actress’ mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital in Andheri for formalities. The postmortem of the actress has been done.

