'She shed crocodile tears to attract Muslim vote bank': VHP on Sonia Gandhi's response to Babri Masjid demolition

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain, on Tuesday, accused veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of shedding "crocodile tears" over the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, to "attract Muslim vote bank".

This comes amid a row over Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', released earlier in the day.

In a self-made video, Surendra Jain said: "The entire world felt a sense of pride when the Babri structure, which symbolised the alleged brutality of the foreign invader Babur, was demolished. But Sonia Gandhi was shedding tears. She herself wrote this in her book."

"Sonia Gandhi also wept when brave Delhi Police officers killed terrorists responsible for bomb blasts in Delhi during an encounter. She repeatedly shed 'crocodile tears' to attract the Muslim vote bank," he remarked.

"Did Sonia Gandhi shed tears when Inspector Mohan Sharma was killed by terrorists during the Batla House encounter?" he asked.

The VHP leader further questioned whether the Congress leader reacted when more than 300 Hindu temples were allegedly destroyed in the Kashmir Valley, or when hundreds of Hindus were massacred there.

Referring to the atrocities against Hindus in the valley, Jain claimed: "She didn't even react to these issues, forget getting emotional."

Further, Jain alleged that thousands of Sikhs were massacred in 1984 "under orders from Sonia Gandhi's husband, former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi".

"Did she shed tears then or oppose her husband?" he asked.

He added: "When saints were peacefully protesting for 'protection of cows' in Delhi, your (Sonia Gandhi's) mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, opened fire on them, scores of saints were killed. You were silent on that, too."

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said: "Hindu tourists were identified by their religion and then shot dead. Why did you (Sonia Gandhi) not express similar grief over that incident?"

Surendra Jain claimed that the Hindu society is hurt not only by Sonia Gandhi's remarks but also by statements made by members of her party -- what he described as the "secular" camp. He alleged that these groups repeatedly "hurt Hindu sentiments and have a history of supporting anti-national terrorists".

Referring to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remark, he said: "Your party leader has made a comparison between Eid and Diwali, describing Eid as a pure festival that does not contribute to pollution, unlike Diwali. Till when will you keep hurting Hindu sentiments?"

Moreover, Jain urged Sonia Gandhi to apologise for her statements and for those made by her associates, warning that otherwise the people of the country would not forgive her.

--IANS

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