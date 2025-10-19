Shashi Tharoor acclaims BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, lauds PM Modi’s role in facilitation

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Dr Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Indian politician and former United Nations diplomat, recently visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, describing it as an "extraordinary experience" and a "remarkable structure" that transcends its spiritual significance.

Shashi Tharoor commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, noting that PM Modi’s engagement with the UAE government helped transform the vision of a Hindu place of worship into reality, fulfilling the aspirations of many Hindus in the region.

Located 90 miles from Dubai and 60 miles from the UAE capital, this architectural marvel in the desert left an indelible impression on Tharoor, who shared his reflections in a video posted on his X handle, accompanied by Swami Brahma Vihari Das, the temple’s head.

Tharoor lauded the temple’s intricate design, from the Wall of Harmony at its entrance to the heat-resistant tiles that keep visitors’ feet cool in 50-degree heat.

The handcrafted sandstone carvings and detailed statues, representing seven major deities with individual shrines, showcase meticulous craftsmanship. He marvelled at the temple’s dust-free columns, a feat achieved through thoughtful surrounding structures that shield the complex from desert sand.

The Abhishek Mandapam and tributes to global rivers and the UAE’s seven emirates further underscore the temple’s theme of unity, incorporating stones from across the Middle East.

Reflecting on his UN tenure, Tharoor noted the temple as a "microcosm of the unity of creation," embodying the common humanity he championed. He praised the vision of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whose foresight inspired this project, and acknowledged the UAE government’s role, particularly Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s insistence that the temple reflect its grandeur.

“And then when Narendra Modiji came and he managed to work with the government,” Tharoor said. Tharoor highlighted the UAE’s inclusivity, noting that his team, including three Muslim colleagues, faced no restrictions and were equally enthralled. The temple’s immersive elements, such as a 15-minute animated digital cinema, captivated Tharoor, who described it as a "fairy tale" experience.

He expressed regret at missing the Ganga Aarti but vowed to return. Accompanied by Swami Brahma Vihari Das, Tharoor gained insight into the profound intention behind every detail, from carvings to paintings, describing the temple as a "deeply moving" space where spiritual minds could lose themselves.

In a world marked by division, Tharoor sees the temple as a pilgrimage centre not only for Hindus but for all, embodying the unity of religions.

He urged using it as a platform to spread harmony, likening it to a candle that could ignite others in dark times. The UAE’s courage in fostering inclusivity, he noted, sets a global example. Feeling "blessed, moved, and uplifted," Tharoor hopes this visit, which he believes came at a divinely ordained time, will not be his last, encouraging others to experience the "must-see" marvel.

