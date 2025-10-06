Sharvari confirmed to star opposite Ahaan Panday in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Sharvari has signed the dotted lines to star opposite Ahaan Panday in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming yet-untitled action romance.

A source close to IANS confirmed the news: “With Saiyaara creating history at the box office, Ahaan Panday is today, the biggest Gen Z male actor of our country. Sharvari was also a part of a Rs. 100 crore blockbuster Munjya.”

The source added: “You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres.”

As per the source: “This excites big film-makers like Ali Abbas Zafar to make a young film that has romance at its core but is also an action entertainer. After decades, you have debutants and young actors with box office credibility.”

The source said that it is fresh, it is new and it is really exciting to see youngsters on screen today.

“Ali has two of the best actors with him now for his vision to create a young action romance that is rooted in its emotions.”

The yet untitled film will be the fifth collaboration of Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Another source shared that Ahaan’s debut film Saiyaara has dispelled all doubts that Gen Z has stopped coming to theatres.

“In fact, they came out in hoards to support Saiyaara - a film that spoke to them in their language and emotions. There has been a shift in thinking in Bollywood post the Saiyaara phenomenon. Every top director is excited to make films with young actors and take the punt because the reward can be huge.”

“Look at Saiyaara - who thought it will be the all-time highest grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema? No one thought it was possible pre-release. So, expect a lot of shifts happening now with Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Sharvari in the mix.”

“In a love story, it is important that both the boy and the girl stand out and they both look incredibly good on screen. Ali has Ahaan and Sharvari - a pairing that no one has seen in any photo or video which will add to the curiosity of the audience.”

“Knowing Ali’s mind you can expect him to create two fantastic characters who will be delightful to watch on screen together as a pair.”

--IANS

dc/