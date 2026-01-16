Sharon Stone introduces ‘newest member of the family’

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Sharon Stone has welcomed a new member into her family, a puppy.

The 67-year-old took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and clips from her experience at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards. In the shared glimpses, the “Basic Instinct” star wore a gold sleeveless turtleneck and a fringed skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with cheetah-print stockings and a fringed tan jacket.

The actress was holding a tiny puppy with spots all over, including a big brown spot over one eye, as she posed for the shutterbugs at the event. In one image, the star is seen holding two cute puppies.

“In case you forgot, now you know (feat. our newest member of the family),” Sharon wrote as the caption.

The actress’ latest release is “Nobody 2”. The film is a 2025 American action thriller directed by Timo Tjahjanto. It is a sequel to Nobody. Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Christopher Lloyd reprise their roles from the first film, while John Ortiz, Colin Hank,s and Sharon Stone play new characters.

The film follows a workaholic assassin, Hutch Mansell, who takes his family on a much-needed vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. However, he soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheri,ff and a bloodthirsty crime boss.

Stone is known for primarily playing femmes fatales and women of mystery on film and television. She became one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1990s. She has won several honours, including a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, and has received a nomination for an Academy Award.

She made her film debut as an extra in Stardust Memories and played her first speaking part in the horror film Deadly Blessing in 1981. She had a breakthrough with her part in Paul Verhoeven's science fiction film Total Recall, before rising to international recognition with Basic Instinct.

--IANS

dc/