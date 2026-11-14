Sharib Hashmi recalls first audition, Shah Rukh Khan scene and Yash Chopra memories from Jab Tak Hai Jaan 15 years ago

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi took a trip down memory lane as he recalled his journey with the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Sharing a series of memories from the making of the film as it completed 14 years, Sharib, who played Zain in the 2012 romantic drama, shared a post on his social media account, featuring many milestones from his association with the film.

The actor wrote,

“Woh @shanoosharmaji Ka Pehla Phone Call

Woh First Audition Rounds Mein ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ ke Scenes

Woh @bhumisatishpednekkar Ka Mera Audition Lena

Woh Zain ke liye Breakfast Scene ka Audition.

Woh Shooting ka Pehla Din

Woh @yrf ka Shaandaar Studio

Woh #YashChopra Sir Ka Mujhe Direct Karna

Woh @iamsrk Sir Ke Saath Pehla Scene

Woh Screen Share Karna @katrinakaif Aur @anushkasharma Ke Saath

Woh #AdityaChopra Sir Ka Peeth Thapthapana

Woh @am.anil.m Sir Ko Kishore Da Ki Yaad Dilaana”

“Woh Premiere Pe Poori Film Industry Ka Aana

Release Par Junta Ka Dher Saara Pyaar Paana

Nahin Bhoolunga Main...

Jab Tak Hai Jaan..

Jab Tak Hai Jaan..

Jab Tak Hai Jaan...

14 Years Of #JabTakHaiJaan #YashChopra #ShahrukhKhan #KatrinaKaif #AnushkaSharma yrf (sic)”

Released in 2012, Jab Tak Hai Jaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film revolved around Samar Anand essayed by Shah Rukh Khan, an Indian Army officer, and his love story with Meera essayed by Katrina Kaif, while Anushka played Akira Rai, a young documentary filmmaker whose life becomes intertwined with Samar’s story.

The film holds a special place in Bollywood history as it was Yash Chopra’s final directorial venture. The movie was released shortly after his death in October 2012, and went on to become one of the most notable releases of that year.

–IANS

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