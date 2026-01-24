January 24, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

Sharad Kelkar shares his experience of shooting pivotal ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ sequence in Kashmir

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who essays the role of Arya in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has spoken up on the Kashmir schedule of the show.

The makers’ decision to shoot on location reflects its commitment to creating experiences that feel real, immersive, and deeply engaging, bringing viewers closer to the story and its characters.

Sharing his experience, Sharad said, “From a storytelling and production point of view, this was a decision we were very clear about. Certain moments need to be experienced, not recreated. Shooting in Kashmir added an authenticity and cinematic depth that the story genuinely needed. It’s a call we took consciously, because it serves the narrative in the best possible way”.

A pivotal romantic sequence was recently shot amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir.

Speaking about the shoot, Niharika Chouksey, who plays Anu, shared, “What made this sequence even more special for me was knowing how long audiences have been rooting for Anu and Arya. Shooting this in Kashmir felt like the right way to honour that journey. Fans will finally get to see a moment they’ve been waiting for since the start, and I think the location adds a quiet magic to it. It’s emotional, it’s honest, and it truly reflects where the story has reached”.

Highlighting the creative intent behind the decision, Prateek Sharma, Producer, said, “When you decide to mount a sequence of this scale, it’s never about just one scene or one location. There are many moving parts, logistics, schedules, weather, permissions, and the well-being of the entire team. But when the story demands it, you commit fully. This Kashmir sequence was a collective effort, driven by the belief that our audience deserves an experience that feels real and cinematic. It’s our way of giving back to the loyal viewers who have been emotionally invested in Anu and Arya’s journey from the very beginning”.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/

