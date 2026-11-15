Sharad Kapoor reveals he was completely bedridden for the past two years, wants to get back to work

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kapoor recently made headlines after a viral video of him sending off his beloved dogs to an NGO for care because his health is not keeping well surfaced on social media.

The NGO representative who rescued Sharad's dogs has now shared a video of the 'Josh' actor in which he shared his struggle with depression. It was revealed that Sharad had been completely bedridden for the past two years.

His friend further said in the post that he suffered from a brain-related problem, along with a broken leg. She said that Sharad hardly ate anything and did not even take his medication. In fact, he was not even able to speak properly.

Expressing his ordeal, Sharad said in the clip, "When somebody blames you for nothing toh aapko dukh hota hi hain. Toh main depression me chala gaya tha. I didn't feel like meeting anybody, didn't feel like working. But now I've decided. I am appealing to the industry: please help me. Mera jitna financial crisis hai, uske baad bas mai kamaa saku."

Sharad further expressed his desire to get back to work and even asked for financial and moral support from members of the industry.

"I really need help, financially, morally... All my senior actors, you know you all are like my bosses. I am a big fan of all my actors. I always look at them as heroes so I really appeal to you to please help me," added Sharad.

His friend also shared that she has not been able to get in touch with the actor's family. When she asked him whether his family calls or checks on him, the 'Jai Ho' actor replied, "They call me occasionally."

On Saturday, AICWA (President of All Indian Cine Workers Association) also made a heartfelt appeal to Bollywood and Indian cinema to give him the work he deserves.

--IANS

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