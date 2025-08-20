Shankar Mahadevan, sons Siddharth and Shivam’s ‘Jai Shree Ganesha’ brings alive festive spirit ahead of Ganeshotsav

August 20, 2025 12:18 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan, and his sons Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan have released the devotional track ‘Jai Shree Ganesha’ on Wednesday.

The song is touted to be a grand Lord Ganesha anthem with its music composed by Kedar Pandit and lyrics furnished by Nachiket Jog. The track blends energetic rhythms with rich expressive vocals, and brings alive the joy, devotion and grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song captures the excitement of processions, the warmth of prayers and the festive spirit that fills every home during the celebrations.

Talking about the song, Shankar Mahadevan said in a statement, “‘Jai Shree Ganesha’ is filled with the festive spirit and energy that Lord Ganesha inspires. It’s a track that celebrates devotion and joy in equal measure and I’m excited for listeners to welcome Bappa with this music”.

Siddharth Mahadevan shared that the vibe of Jai Shree Ganesha is pure celebration. He said that it’s a track that will instantly make one feel like joining the aarti and dancing with the procession.

Shivam Mahadevan shared, "Singing along with my father and brother for a song dedicated to Ganpati Bappa is always special. We wanted to create something that fills every home with positivity and celebration”.

‘Jai Shree Ganesha’ is now available worldwide on Times Music and all major streaming platforms.

Earlier, Shankar Mahadevan had spoken about starting a chain of restaurants in Mumbai, inspired by writer R. K. Narayan's fictitious town Malgudi. His restaurants will be located in various popular locations of Mumbai, such as Chembur, Borivali, and Lower Parel.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan recently paid a visit to Shankar Mahadevan’s house in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area for her YouTube channel. They met his better half, Sangeeta Shankar Mahadevan, and sons Sidharth and Shivam. During the visit, Shankar Mahadevan flaunted his cooking skills by making potli prawns and thecha for his guests.

