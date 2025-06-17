June 17, 2025 12:46 PM हिंदी

Shanaya Kapoor says she’s ‘dreaming’ with her ‘eyes open’

Shanaya Kapoor says she’s ‘dreaming’ with her ‘eyes open’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Debutante Shanaya Kapoor has expressed her happiness and fulfillment as her dream of acting in films is finally coming true with her maiden film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan”.

Shanaya took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot. In the image, the actress is seen standing behind the camera and looking at the shot she gave for the film.

For the caption, Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, wrote: “dreaming with my eyes open… #11thJuly.”

Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' will see Shanaya paired opposite Vikrant Massey. The upcoming romantic comedy draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It." Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

Scheduled for release on July 11, the film marks Mini Films' second collaboration with Vikrant Massey, following their previous partnership on the remake of “Forensic.”

On June 15, Shanaya shared a glimpse from the first day of workshop for ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.’

Taking to social media, the debutante shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the first day of her workshop, giving a sneak-peek into her journey as she steps into the world of cinema.

She wrote: “First day of workshop for 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' with the best best bestttttt @rachitsingh08.” In the clip, Shanaya is seen sitting on a couch with a mask on her face. Upon removing it, she screams with excitement.

Last week, the makers released the teaser from the upcoming film on social media.In less than a minute, it introduced the journey of a blind musician, played by Vikrant Massey, who crossed paths with a passionate theatre artiste, portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor. The teaser ended on a poignant note with Massey’s character expressing, “Love is blind.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Zeenat Aman: I’ve become a little undisciplined in my old age

Zeenat Aman: I’ve become a little undisciplined in my old age

Munawar Faruqui draws real-life parallels with ‘First Copy’: No more compromises

Munawar Faruqui draws real-life parallels with ‘First Copy’: No more compromises

Union Home Secretary arrives in Srinagar to review Amarnath Yatra security preparedness

Union Home Secretary arrives in Srinagar to review Amarnath Yatra security preparedness

PM Modi to address G7 session as India races ahead on economic front (File Photo)

PM Modi to address G7 session as India races ahead on economic front

Sonu Sood: Few roles gave me chance to explore my physical prowess, emotional side at same time

Sonu Sood: Few roles gave me chance to explore my physical prowess, emotional side at same time

Shahid Kapoor marks 9 years of playing the unforgettable Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’

Shahid Kapoor marks 9 years of playing the unforgettable Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’

Meta Gaming Accelerator launched to empower developers in India

Meta Gaming Accelerator launched to empower budding developers in India

Pooja Hegde will always be a ‘Kanjivaram girl’

Pooja Hegde will always be a ‘Kanjivaram girl’

Indian students evacuated from Tehran, some moved out of country via Armenia: MEA

Indian students evacuated from Tehran, some moved out of country via Armenia: MEA

India pharma market grows 6.9 pc in May, chronic therapies lead

India pharma market grows 6.9 pc in May, chronic therapies lead