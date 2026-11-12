Shanaya Kapoor reveals challenges of playing a double role early in her career

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor has revealed the challenges of playing a double role early in her career in the series “Student Of The Year – After Dark.”

Reflecting on her experience, the actress said the project pushed her to explore her acting range while navigating several demanding aspects of the shoot. Taking to social media, Shanaya thanked filmmaker Karan Johar for giving her the opportunity to take on a double role and allowing her to showcase different facets of her performance. The actress also acknowledged director Reema Sen for giving her the space to share her creative inputs.

Shanaya further spoke about the demanding action and underwater sequences, which pushed her beyond what she thought she could manage. She credited the action team as well as the underwater team for guiding and supporting her through the difficult moments. The actress said that while there were difficult days during the shoot, the belief and support of the people around her helped her navigate the challenges.

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set, the ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ actress shared, “This show means everything to me, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the entire, incredible, insane and best team. I want to thank @karanjohar for giving me this opportunity to carry forward such a special special franchise and allowing me so early on in my career to play a double role that allowed me to show my range as an actor. Thank you for believing in me. Hope I make you proud. Thank you @apoorva1972 for your support and guidance always, and for always being there whenever and I literally mean whenever.

“To the entire action and underwaterteam — from action director Bunty Sir @vikramdahiya707 to the underwater team led by Sukesh Sir @sukesh_viswanath — thank you so much for pushing me to places I thought I couldn’t go. There were difficult days and without your belief in me I woundnt have been able to do any of it! @underwater.cartel you held my hand throughout the most challenging underwater shots. Thank you.”

“Thank you to everyone on the crew — this was a challenging series to shoot, and I know each day, each minute, each second was crucial. It wouldn’t have been possible without all of you.”

Concluding her note, Shanaya urged everyone to watch the show and wrote, “Please do watch our show Student Of The Year – After Dark TOMORROW on @jiohotstar — it’s made with a lot of sweat, blood, and tears (literally) only for you guys! I love you all.”

“Student Of The Year: After Dark” reimagines the 2012 campus-romance franchise as a gritty murder mystery. The series marks Shanaya Kapoor’s OTT debut, with the actress stepping into a double role as twin sisters Aayesha and Aditi Malik.

Produced by Karan Johar, the Hindi thriller series is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on November 13, 2026.

--IANS

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