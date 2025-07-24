July 24, 2025 5:36 PM हिंदी

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav set to push narrative boundaries in ‘Tu Yaa Mai’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav have teamed up for the upcoming film “Tu Yaa Mai.”

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s production house Colour Yellow has joined forces with Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited to produce a slate of films championing fresh voices and genre-defying storytelling. The first film to be announced under this banner is “Tu Yaa Mai,” which aims set to stretch the boundaries of how stories are told on the big screen.

The film, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, will blend romance with survival in a gripping, genre-defying narrative. Sharing his thoughts, Aanand Rai said, “With every film, we want to stretch the boundaries of what stories can feel like. Tu Yaa Main is a bold and surprising new step in that direction. I’m excited to begin this collaboration with Bhanushali Studios, who share our belief in discovering the unexpected.”

Vinod Bhanushali added, “At the heart of everything we do is the desire to tell stories that truly move people. This partnership with Colour Yellow is built on a shared passion for creative risk and meaningful content. With Tu Yaa Main, we’re diving into something exhilarating, emotional, and exceptionally bold.”

The film is being backed by producers Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The upcoming film is slated for a theatrical release on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Earlier, in March, the makers had released the teaser of the film on social media, and it hinted at a compelling contrast between the lead pair—Shanaya and Gourav—rooted in their socio-economic backgrounds. The thriller will feature Gourav and Kapoor as social media influencers who find themselves in a terrifying fight for survival as they attempt to escape a deadly, man-eating crocodile.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor recently marked her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey. Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic musical was released in theatres on 11 July.

--IANS

ps/

