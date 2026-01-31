Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate as 'Cocktail 2' shoot wraps up

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen coming together on screen for Homi Adajania's "Cocktail 2", were seen celebrating as they wrapped up the shoot for the highly anticipated sequel.

Commemorating the occasion, director Homi Adajania took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself celebrating with Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika.

The delightful and vibrant pic of the 'Cocktail 2' team further included the text, "Love you fools" and "Fun was had!".

Announcing the shoot wrap for his next, the filmmaker penned on social media, "Cocktail2 shoot wrapped...I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special...Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Reacting to this, Kriti commented, "Love you Homsterrrr!!"

She further re-shared Homi Adajania's post on the Stories section of her Instagram handle and penned, "Love you guys!!", followed by two red heart emojis.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the story of "Cocktail 2" has been penned by Luv Ranjan. The details regarding the plot of the sequel have been kept under wraps for now.

The primary instalment in the franchise, "Cocktail" starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, which was also helmed by Homi Adajania reached the cinema halls back in 2012.

Adding to the buzz, Homi Adajania, Rashmika, and Kriti keep on providing fun sneak peeks into the behind-the-scenes chaos from the shoot of "Cocktail 2".

Recently, Rashmika was seen trying her hand at cinematography on the set.

The 'Animal' actress was seen giving a goofy expression as she looked into the camera for the pic captioned "Shots without actors".

Taking a hilarious jibe at her DoP, Rashmika added, "My 2nd job is secure..No? @santha_dop."

"Cocktail 2" is likely to be released in the cinema halls by 2026.

--IANS

pm/