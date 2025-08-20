August 20, 2025 8:12 PM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan turns host for son Aryan's big day

Shah Rukh Khan turns host for son Aryan's big day

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) One of the biggest names in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, turned host for son Aryan Khan's big day.

Gracing the trailer launch event of Aryan's directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", SRK was seen actively interacting with everyone on the stage, like the entertaining host he is.

Several glimpses of his fun interactions with Bobby Doel and other members of the cast are doing the rounds on social media.

Not just that, being the ultimate entertainer he is, he kept the audience hooked during the entire event with his charisma and quick wit.

Shah Rukh even got a little emotional as he introduced Aryan on stage for the very first time.

King Khan urged everyone to give his son 150% of the love they have given him over the years.

Calling Aryan on stage, SRK said, “Main bohot shukraguzaar hoon Mumbai ki is pavitra dharti ka, is desh ki pavitra dharti ka, jisne mujhe mauka diya ki main aap logon ko 30 saal tak entertain karne ki koshish kar sakun. Aaj bohot khaas din hai, kyunki isi pavitra dharti par mera beta bhi apna pehla kadam rakh raha hai. Bohot accha ladka hai. (I am deeply grateful to the sacred land of Mumbai, to the sacred land of this country, which gave me the opportunity to try and entertain you all for 30 years. Today is a very special day because on this very land, my son is taking his first step. He’s a very good boy.)"

“Toh aaj jab woh aapke saamne aayega, aur agar aapko uska kaam accha lage, toh uske liye taaliyan bajaiyega. Aur un taaliyon mein thodi si dua bhi rakhna, thodi si prarthna bhi rakhna. Aur jaise ki maine aapse pichli baar kaha tha, jo pyaar aap logon ne mujhe diya hai, uska 150% aap use dena. (So today, when he comes before you, and if you like his work, please applaud for him. And in those applause, keep a little blessing, a little prayer too. And as I had told you earlier, the love you have given me, give him 150% of that.)," King Khan added.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Assam and Chhattisgarh schools play out thriller, Haryana Notches a dominant victory over Nagaland in matches played across National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.

Subroto Cup 2025: Assam & Chhattisgarh play out thriller, Haryana Notches a dominant victory over Nagaland

Shah Rukh Khan turns host for son Aryan's big day

Shah Rukh Khan turns host for son Aryan's big day

Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles

Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles

Aryan Khan thanks mom Gauri for producing both 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' & him

Aryan Khan thanks mom Gauri for producing him and his show

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ first look is edgy, stylised, promises new wave of storytelling

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ first look is edgy, stylised, promises new wave of storytelling

Actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' finally gets a release date

Actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' finally gets a release date

Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on Day Two of PGTI Players Championship 2025 at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on Day Two of Players Championship

CBI arrests NHAI Project Director in Telangana for taking bribe

CBI arrests NHAI Project Director in Telangana for taking bribe

Producer Naga Vamsi hits back at those trolling him over War 2; says he is here to stay in the film industry!

Producer Naga Vamsi hits back at those trolling him over War 2; says he is here to stay in the film industry!

South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen reported for suspect bowling action after taking 1-46 in the first ODI against Australia in Cairns. Photo credit: @DolphinsCricket/X

South Africa spinner Subrayen reported for suspect bowling action