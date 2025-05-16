Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his romantic fantasies

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the significance of fantasies in life, describing them as a vital part of human experience that goes beyond mere dreams.

He emphasized that fantasies represent a complete and vibrant expression of one’s imagination—a form of living that energizes the soul. According to him, fantasies are timeless and universal, belonging to people of all ages and walks of life. On Friday, SRK’s close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan posted a video of the actor talking about his fantasies. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Farah wrote, “Shah Rukh, maine toh itna hi poocha tha ki fantasy ke baare me tumhara kya khayaal hai Tum ne toh Fantasy pe movie hi bana di.”

In the clip, the ‘Pathaan’ actor shared that he, too, cherishes his own set of fantasies, highlighting their importance in keeping creativity and passion alive. In the video, as part of a biscuit commercial, Shah Rukh could be heard saying, “Fantasy, what do you think about fantasy? In my opinion, fantasy is one step ahead of dreams. Fantasy is dancing on its own. Dreams are incomplete; fantasy is complete. Listen to it to live, friend. Fantasy is necessary. There is no age for fantasy, no life stage. Every person has a right to fantasy. I too have some fantasies.”

“Does anyone have any doubt? When you are stuck in traffic on the road, trapped in the clutches of the bosses, sitting at the study table, trying to wake up, or in the illogical logic of complicated relationships, you order the fantasy app's OTPM, fly the kite of thought with a rocket, go into fantasy and fight the aliens, or get stuck in some other universe. Enough of being a hero; sometimes be a villain. Hit six on the last ball, beat India. Kiss the prince, bring your frog home. No, no, no, sorry, sorry. Kiss the frog, bring your prince home. Or become the SRK of a romantic movie,” added the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota’ Hai actor.

The 59-year-old actor went on to state, “Whenever you get lost in fantasy, you will find smiles on your lips. When you come back from the fantasy world, bring your life to life. Dreams are incomplete; fantasy is complete. Listen to it to live, friend. Fantasy is necessary.”

--IANS

ps/