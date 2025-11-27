November 27, 2025 2:13 PM हिंदी

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul reminisce their early romance as they celebrate 17 years of togetherness

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul reminisce their early romance as they celebrate 17 years of togetherness

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul took to social media to celebrate 17 years since they first met.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared glimpses of their journey together and reflected on the love and memories they have built over the years. Sharing their video, Kanchi penned a lengthy note that read, “17 years since we first met… and 14 years since we decided that this… US… is the story we wanted to live, breathe, and build. And somehow, every year has only added more meaning, more depth, more magic to what we share. My Lover of all seasons … thank you for being HOME From being WILDLINGS to raising our wildlings.”

“From dancing through life to grounding each other in all the ways that matter…we’ve lived so many shades , and every shade has been beautiful because it was with you. This love has never been about perfection… it’s always been about presence. It’s been a choice…. Each and every day. And here we are … still making it “

She added, “About choosing each other every single day with the same softness, the same fire, the same unshakeable certainty. Who knew marriage could be this deep… this expansive… this full of meaning? That two people who met as wild hearts would grow into this life together….. spiritual partners, best friends, co-dreamers, parents, lovers, and everything in between.”

“We’ve walked every step side by side…..sometimes laughing too loudly, sometimes lifting the weight of unexpected chaos thats life throws , sometimes loving too intensely, sometimes overwhelmed by the beauty of what we’ve created , but ALWAYS together. Always running back to each other the moment we can. SO Here’s to us…. to seventeen years of becoming, fourteen years of choosing, and a lifetime of loving. Forever and always, in this life and every other. @shabirahluwalia #happyanniversary.”

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul tied the knot on November 27, 2011. The couple first met in 2007 and spent five years dating before taking their relationship to the next level.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Ashes: Pat Cummins set to play Brisbane Test

Ashes: Pat Cummins set to play Brisbane Test

Kanwar Dhillon reveals murder mystery in ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ to shift Sachin and Sailee’s detective journey

Kanwar Dhillon reveals murder mystery in ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ to shift Sachin and Sailee’s detective journey

India stays on high growth path in FY26 over strong domestic demand, govt capex: FinMin

India stays on high growth path in FY26 over strong domestic demand, govt capex: FinMin

‘Coach can’t pick up the bat and play’: Ashwin defends Gambhir after SA whitewash

‘Coach can’t pick up the bat and play’: Ashwin defends Gambhir after SA whitewash

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur clash with Gaurav Khanna post ticket to finale task

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur clash with Gaurav Khanna post ticket to finale task

Dhanush shares why his character Kundan from ‘Raanjhanaa’ refuses to let go of him even after more than a decade

Dhanush shares why his character Kundan from ‘Raanjhanaa’ refuses to let go of him even after more than a decade

Excited to see the city I grew up in achieve something big: Olympian Maana Patel on Ahmedabad hosting 2030 CWG

Excited to see the city I grew up in achieve something big: Olympian Maana Patel on Ahmedabad hosting 2030 CWG

11 dead as test train ploughs into railway workers in China's Yunnan

11 dead as test train ploughs into railway workers in China's Yunnan

FIH Jr Men's WC: Captains gather for trophy photoshoot in Chennai and Madurai

FIH Junior Men's WC: Captains gather for trophy photoshoot in Chennai & Madurai

Bangladesh clocks highest inflation rate in South Asia at over 8 pc

Bangladesh clocks highest inflation rate in South Asia at over 8 pc