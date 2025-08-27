Shabana Azmi shares a beautiful picture with two 'Marathi Mulgis' Shibani and Tanvi

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Bollywood veteran actress Shabana Azmi, today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi took to social media in sharing a very cute picture with Shibani Dandekar and Tanvi Azmi. Shabana, in her fun element stated that she was seated between two “Marathi Mulgis (Marathi Girls).

Shabana also mentioned that she along with Shibani had visited Tanvi Azmi's house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sharing a beautiful picture, Shabana captioned it as, "I'm sitting between two Marathi Girls. Sister-in-law and Daughter-in-law) Salgirah mubarak (Happy Birthday) #shibaniakhtar at #TanviBaba’s #Ganpati celebrations”.

For the uninitiated, Shibani is the wife of Shabana Azmi's stepson and actor Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, talking about Tanvi Azmi, she is the wife of Shabana Azmi's brother Baba Azmi. Both Shibani and Tanvi hail from Maharashtrian backgrounds.

Earlier in the day today, Farhan Akhtar shared a series of photos with his wife Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and wished her on her birthday. He took to social media to share the carousel post and captioned it as, "Happy birthday @shibaniakhtar. Thank you for everything you are, a bright light, a cool breeze, a cozy sunday, a needle pointing north, a warm hug and a lot more. Here's wishing you a year filled with everything your heart desires. Love you loads".

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani tied the knot in February 2022 at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. It was an intimate affair but had about 100 close guests in attendance.

Farhan and Shibani had first met on the sets of a reality show hosted by Farhan himself in 2015 titled as, ‘I Can Do It’ where Shibani was a participant. The two started dating soon after and made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception.

