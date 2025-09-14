Shaan shares how his philosophy is shaped by Kishore Kumar’s music

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Playback singer Shaan, who is set to treat the audience with a special concert dedicated to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, has shared how the singing and music of the late singer has shaped his philosophy and his life.

Shaan interacted with IANS at his office in Mumbai ahead of the concert, where he spoke at length about being in awe of the legendary singer, and how he found his calling through the latter’s voice.

When asked how has Kishore Kumar shaped up his philosophy of music, he told IANS, “Most of it has been shaped by the legendary Kishore Kumar sir because I used to listen to his songs first on the radio, that was a time in the mid 70s or the late 70s when almost every song, every film, had a Kishore Kumar song. Every time you would switch on the radio, you would hear Kishore Kumar's voice. In fact, even today, you hear a lot of his voice. But that was a time when I fell in love with his voice”.

He went on, “Whenever I used to listen to his voice, I used to stop there. Not that I wanted to be a singer but through his songs, I got to know the philosophy of life. He sang many inspirational songs like ‘Zindagi Ek Safar’, ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi’ or ‘Ye Jeevan Hai’. So the lessons I've learned in my life are reflected in his songs. Of course, these are written by someone else, but because he has sung them, I thought he was saying these things to me”.

“When I reached a point where I had to sing, I clearly felt that the way he approached songs, with a simplicity, a boy-next-door feel, he was never thinking about how much singing I could do in it, how much I could, show off my skills as a singer. That appealed to me as a singer”, he added.

Presented by Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan of NR Talent and Event Management, 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se' is slated for September 19, 2025.

