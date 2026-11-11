November 11, 2026 11:23 PM हिंदी

Several people trapped as fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Ujjain, rescue op on

Several people trapped as fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Ujjain, rescue op on

Ujjain, Nov 11 (IANS) Several people, including women, were trapped in a multi-storey building after a major fire broke out at Bagadiya Tower in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Wednesday evening, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

According to initial information, around 10 to 15 people were initially reported to be trapped inside the building, located in the Purani Kotwali police station area.

More than 10 fire tenders were pressed into service as thick smoke engulfed the structure, making it difficult for those inside to escape.

Teams of the police, municipal corporation and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation, while District Collector Roshan Singh, the Superintendent of Police and other senior officials reached the spot to oversee the efforts.

Among those rescued were Poonam Chaurasia and her son, who were inside flat number-304 on the third floor.

On waking up, she found the area outside her flat and near the elevator filled with thick smoke, making it difficult to breathe.

Five people, including her son and residents of a neighbouring flat, were inside. She called her husband in panic, following which a rescue team evacuated all five occupants to the rooftop.

They were brought down safely after nearly two hours, she said, adding that everyone was safe.

An eyewitness, Prahlad Sharma, said told news reporters at the ground that he had gone to the third floor to attend a Garuda Purana programme when the fire broke out.

He managed to descend using a long ladder provided by the fire brigade, but women present there could not use it to come down.

Firefighters faced difficulties in the operation as smoke continued to billow from the building even after nearly two hours of firefighting efforts.

The official statement on this incident was yet to receive from Ujjain district authorities and the cause of the fire was also yet to be ascertained.

Rescue and firefighting operations were continuing.

--IANS

pd/khz

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