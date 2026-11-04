November 04, 2026 5:20 PM हिंदी

Several Pakistani soldiers killed after convoys come under attacks in Balochistan

Several Pakistani soldiers killed after convoys come under attacks in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 4 (IANS) Several Pakistani military convoys were targeted in Balochistan's Kech, Kharan and Mastung districts, resulting in multiple casualties, while armed fighters blocked the Quetta–Taftan highway in the Dalbandin area and torched a vehicle, local media reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Reports suggest that unidentified armed men attacked a two-vehicle convoy of Pakistani security forces on Wednesday in the Noduz area in Kech, with initial information indicating casualties and losses to the forces.

Furthermore, armed fighters ambushed a Pakistani army convoy near Madina Hotel along the main Quetta–Karachi highway in Mastung on Monday, while the exact number of personnel killed or injured was not immediately known.

In a separate incident, another convoy of Pakistani forces came under attack on the same day at Nauroz Kalat, near the Zomi area of Kharan.

Meanwhile, fighters set up a roadblock in the Pashuk area of Dalbandin along the Quetta–Taftan highway on Monday, where they reportedly intercepted a vehicle and set it ablaze, The Balochistan Post reported.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the latest attacks.

Earlier this week, Pakistani forces came under a wave of attacks in Balochistan, with armed fighters targeting personnel in Nushki and an explosion striking a military vehicle in Kharan district, causing severe casualties, local media reported, citing sources.

The armed fighters targeted personnel travelling on foot and in vehicles in Nushki's Ahmad Wal area, while an explosion struck a military vehicle in Kharan, with local sources claiming that mines laid across the area were restricting the movement of security forces.

The attacks came a day after intense clashes in Kharan's Lijay area, where eight Pakistani military personnel were reportedly killed or wounded after a military vehicle was hit by a blast, followed by further fighting. A quadcopter was also shot down during the clashes.

Furthermore, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for killing over 129 Pakistani military and intelligence personnel and seriously injuring more than 30 others during 25 operations in October this year across Balochistan.

In its monthly report released on Sunday, spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said that the October attacks also included 'Operation Almas' in Gwadar district, during which the group claimed to have killed over 80 military and intelligence personnel and injured dozens.

--IANS

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