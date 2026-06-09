June 09, 2026 2:41 AM हिंदी

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

Dubai, June 8 (IANS) Several Indian nationals died in a road accident in Dubai, the Consulate General of India, Dubai, informed on Monday.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers,” the Consulate General wrote on X.

Consulate officials visited the hospital and met the injured Indians. They are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time,” the consul added.

According to Dubai Police, seven people were killed and nine others injured when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, stated that preliminary investigations indicate the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road due to a technical malfunction.

He explained that the bus driver, reportedly failing to pay attention and maintain a safe distance, collided with the truck from behind. The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital for treatment.

He also noted that experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were dispatched to the scene to inspect and gather precise evidence to determine the exact causes of the crash.

“Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow,” he said.

The police department issued a warning after the incident, reminding drivers of the serious dangers of stopping in the middle of the road due to a vehicle breakdown, running out of fuel, or a tyre failure. The Force stressed that drivers must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting off.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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