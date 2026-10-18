October 18, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Seva is highest form of sadhana: Gautam Adani after visit to Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Gujarat

Seva is highest form of sadhana: Gautam Adani after visit to Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday said that service to society remains a guiding principle in his life as he visited Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) in south Gujarat during Navratri and sought blessings from spiritual leader Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

During the visit, Gautam Adani said Navratri offers an opportunity for reflection on the values that guide one's life and work.

“I seek the blessings of Maa Durga this Navratri and reflect on the values that guide my life. My visit to Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram reinforces a thought I have always held close: Seva Hi Saadhana Hai. I pray for the humility to serve and the strength to make a difference in the lives of others,” the Indian billionaire said.

According to the Mission, Gurudevshri emphasised that spiritual practice and selfless service are closely intertwined and highlighted the importance of using one's resources, opportunities and capabilities for the larger good of society.

The Adani family attended a satsang at Raj Sabhagruha, the Mission's meditation and spiritual discourse centre, where discussions focused on the purpose of human life and the significance of spiritual discipline.

Gautam Adani also interacted with students and young professionals associated with the Mission who are involved in various social initiatives.

As part of the visit, Dr Priti Adani toured the Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women and interacted with tribal women participating in skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood programmes.

She also visited the Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre, where she took part in the distribution of medical aids to children with disabilities. At the Mission's Jinmandir, she offered prayers to Bhagwan Mahavir.

The visit also explored potential areas of collaboration between the Adani Group and the Mission's humanitarian initiatives. Gautam Adani expressed interest in working with Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), the social welfare arm of the Mission, while Dr Priti Adani discussed opportunities to collaborate on vision-care programmes aligned with the Adani Foundation's community development efforts.

--IANS

pk/uk

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