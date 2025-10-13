October 13, 2025 5:55 PM हिंदी

Sensex, Nifty slip as global cues turn weak

Sensex, Nifty slip as global cues turn weak

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Indian stock markets ended lower on Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment.

At the close of trade, the Sensex fell 173.77 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 82,327.05, while the Nifty declined 58 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 25,227.35.

“From a technical perspective, as long as Nifty sustains above its critical 25,000 support, the trend remains positive and a move toward 25,500 resistance appears plausible,” market experts said.

The decline came after US President Donald Trump’s comments about imposing “restrictive” tariffs on China sparked worries about a renewed US–China trade war.

Although Trump softened his tone by Sunday, investors remained cautious.

Among the major laggards on the Sensex were Tata Motors, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Power Grid, which dragged the index lower.

On the other hand, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Axis Bank managed to post gains and limited the overall downside.

Sector-wise, selling pressure was seen in IT and FMCG stocks, with the Nifty IT index down 0.78 per cent and the Nifty FMCG index slipping 0.9 per cent.

However, Nifty Financial Services bucked the trend and ended higher by 0.35 per cent.

In the broader market, performance was mixed. The Nifty MidCap 100 index closed slightly higher by 0.11 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index fell 0.17 per cent.

Analysts said the market may remain volatile in the near term as global trade tensions and geopolitical developments continue to influence investor sentiment.

"The domestic markets started the week on a cautious note as the ongoing US government shutdown and escalating US-China trade tensions triggered risk-off sentiment across Asia,” analysts said.

“Profit booking in consumption and discretionary sectors after recent rallies indicated a tactical shift in investor positioning,” they added.

“Although a marginal recovery in the INR and softening inflation expectations helped cushion losses, overall sentiment remained guarded, keeping markets under a slight negative bias," as per experts.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Siddhu Jonnalagada's 'Telusu Kada' trailer shows film will be about power in relationships!

Siddhu Jonnalagada's 'Telusu Kada' trailer shows film will be about power in relationships!

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit.

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents