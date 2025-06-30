June 30, 2025 5:55 PM हिंदी

Sensex, Nifty end lower after rising for 4 straight sessions

Sensex, Nifty end lower after rising for 4 straight sessions

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) After rising for four straight sessions, the Indian stock markets took a breather on Monday as investors booked profits amid the absence of strong domestic cues.

The Sensex dropped 452 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 83,606.46. During the day, it moved between an intra-day high of 84,099.53 and a low of 83,482.13.

Nifty also followed suit. The 50-share index opened at 25,661.65, touched a high of 25,669.35, and closed at 25,517.05, down by 120.75 points or 0.47 per cent.

In contrast, the broader markets performed better. The Nifty Midcap100 rose 0.6 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap100 gained 0.52 per cent -- indicating continued investor interest in mid- and small-cap stocks.

Among the Sensex stocks, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers.

On the gaining side, Trent, State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, and Eicher Motors saw buying interest.

Sector-wise, performance was mixed. PSU banks led the gains with the Nifty PSU Bank index jumping 2.66 per cent.

Stocks like Maharashtra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank recorded notable gains.

Other sectors like IT, Consumer Durables, Pharma, Healthcare, Media, and Energy also ended in the green.

However, some major sectors saw losses. Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Metal, Realty, Private Bank, and Oil & Gas indices ended lower.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said that while global sentiment is turning positive due to easing tensions in the Middle East and hopes of a US trade deal, Indian markets took a pause after the recent rally.

He added that investors are now focusing on upcoming corporate earnings, with mid- and small-cap stocks showing strength in anticipation of better results driven by consumer demand and improved margins.

Meanwhile, the India VIX, which measures market volatility, rose by 3.2 per cent to settle at 12.78.

Rupee traded weak near 85.70, down by 0.21 per cent, as capital market weakness and recent rupee gains prompted profit booking and long unwinding.

“The pressure came ahead of a crucial week marked by key US data releases and the end of the 90-day extended tariff deadline. Rupee is expected to remain volatile within a range of 85.35 to 86.00," Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities stated.

--IANS

pk/na

LATEST NEWS

Boman Irani pens heartfelt note on son Kayoze’s directorial debut with Kajol, Prithviraj-starrer ‘Sarzameen’

Boman Irani pens heartfelt note on son Kayoze’s directorial debut with Kajol, Prithviraj-starrer ‘Sarzameen’

I and my family will remain indebted to him: Ramesh Kharmale after PM Modi features him in 'Mann Ki Baat'

I will remain indebted to him: Ramesh Kharmale after PM Modi features him in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Pankaj Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari say 'Pehle Aap' as they bring Lucknow's Tehzeeb alive with mangoes

Pankaj Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari say 'Pehle Aap' as they bring Lucknow's Tehzeeb alive with mangoes

Economic agenda to dominate PM Modi's historic two-day Ghana visit

Economic agenda to dominate PM Modi's historic two-day Ghana visit

Crispin Chhetri wants 'more focus' from players as race to Women's Asian Cup heats up as India and Thailand get into a fierce scramble to clinch their berth from Group of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo credit: AIFF

Crispin Chhetri wants 'more focus' from players as race to Women's Asian Cup heats up

Did you know Rajkummar Rao underwent intense gun training for 'Maalik'?

Did you know Rajkummar Rao underwent intense gun training for 'Maalik'?

Formula 1 confirms 2026 pre-season testing schedule, Azerbaijan GP date shifted.

Formula 1 confirms 2026 pre-season testing schedule, Azerbaijan GP date shifted

Adani Group, ISKCON serve devotion with nutrition during Jaggannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025

Adani Group, ISKCON serve devotion with nutrition during Puri Rath Yatra

‘Echoes of Us’ director says Iulia Vantur’s debut an exploration of creative identity

‘Echoes of Us’ director says Iulia Vantur’s debut an exploration of creative identity

JGU establishes Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies with historic 5 million dollar endowment

JGU establishes Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies with historic 5 million dollar endowment