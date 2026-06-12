US Senators mark National Seersucker Day celebrating fabric with Indian origins

Washington, June 12 (IANS) Celebrating a fabric that traces its origins to India, US Senators from both the parties marked National Seersucker Day, a longstanding symbol of summer tradition and bipartisan camaraderie on the US Capitol.

US Senators Raphael Warnock and Bill Cassidy introduced a resolution designating June 11 as National Seersucker Day and encouraging lawmakers and Americans to take part in the annual observance.

“Seersucker is interwoven with the style and tradition of the South,” Warnock said. “I’m proud to continue this storied bipartisan Senate tradition of Georgia cotton, Southern charm, and fashion alongside Senator Cassidy.”

Cassidy underscored the fabric's ties to Louisiana and the Senate.

“Seersucker is a New Orleans invention, a Senate tradition, and brings a welcome moment of unity to Washington every year,” he said. “I look forward to seeing colleagues from both parties join in again this year.”

The Senate resolution also designates every Thursday through the last Thursday in August as “Seersucker Thursday” and declares June 2026 as “Seersucker Appreciation Month”.

While the tradition is closely associated with the American South, the fabric itself has roots in the Indian subcontinent. Warnock's office noted that the material originally came from India before gaining popularity in the United States in the early 20th century as a practical response to summer heat.

According to the resolution, seersucker was introduced to the United States through the South during the mid-19th century and later popularised by New Orleans businessman Joseph Haspel.

The lightweight fabric became known for its comfort in hot and humid weather. The Senate resolution describes seersucker as being woven with threads at different tensions, creating alternating smooth and puckered stripes that allow air to circulate more freely around the body.

The measure also highlights the importance of cotton production, particularly in Georgia, where roughly 3,500 family farms grow cotton. Cotton remains one of the state's most significant agricultural products and is a key ingredient in traditional seersucker fabric.

The resolution recalls that former Senator Trent Lott brought Seersucker Thursday to Congress in 1996. After the tradition went unobserved in 2012 and 2013, then-Representative Cassidy, working with the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, helped revive it in 2014.

Under the resolution, the Senate recognises seersucker as “the working person's uniform” during warm weather and encourages local governments, organisations and clothing industry groups to promote its use. It also invites Americans to wear seersucker on National Seersucker Day and subsequent Seersucker Thursdays.

The Senate resolution notes that the word “seersucker” derives from the Persian phrase “shir-o-shakar”, meaning “milk and sugar”, referring to the fabric's alternating textures.

The observance highlights a little-known cultural connection between India and an enduring American political tradition. What began as a lightweight fabric suited to South Asia's climate eventually became a distinctive feature of summer attire in Washington, particularly among lawmakers seeking relief from the capital's humid summers.

--IANS

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