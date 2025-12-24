Security forces recover 10 balloons carrying Pakistani flag in Kashmir close to LoC

Srinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) Security forces on Wednesday recovered ten balloons carrying a Pakistani flag in Jammu and Kashmir’s north Kashmir area close to the Line of Control (LoC), promoting extra vigil and surveillance in these areas.

Officials said the Pakistani flag attached to around ten balloons was sighted landing near Sarna Top in the Khadinayar area of J&K’s Baramulla district.

“The object was noticed by a patrolling party of the Army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles during routine area domination. The balloons and the flag were immediately seized and taken into custody for further examination," the officials said.

In a second incident, a balloon bearing the inscription of Pakistan International Airlines was found atop a tree in an orchard at Naugam in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, also located close to the LoC.

The balloon was spotted by locals, who informed the security forces. Army personnel subsequently reached the spot and retrieved the object, officials added.

More details were awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-km-long LoC manned by the army in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Valley and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district of Jammu division.

In addition, there is a 240-km-long international border situated in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts manned by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Army and the BSF guard against infiltration, exfiltration, cross-border smuggling and drone activity initiated from the Pakistan side carrying arms and ammunition, cash and drugs to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Local police and the security forces are deployed to carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the complete support system of terror in the union territory.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful activities are also on the scanner of the security forces. It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in the UT.

--IANS

sq/dpb