Security agencies flag use of live-feed drones by Pakistan-based smugglers

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) As India continues to crack down on narcotic syndicates, drug smugglers from across the border are increasingly focussing on the Punjab border. Worryingly, smugglers are now sending in narcotics using drones that can provide them real-time feed.

The India-Pakistan border in Punjab has always been a concern when it comes to smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition.

However, the new worry is the massive enhancement in technology that is being noticed by the Indian security agencies.

Smugglers are sending in narcotic and arms using drones which have the capability of providing them real-time feed of the operation.

This enhancement has been made after the Indian security agencies have shot down or chased back several drones being used by the smugglers, an official said.

The new drones which are being launched into Punjab have the capabilities of providing live videos of the operation. This helps smugglers keep an eye on the movement of the Indian security forces.

Moreover they can manoeuvre the drones in such a manner that detection can be avoided, an official said.

Another feature found on these new drones is that they are satellite enabled. This added feature helps smugglers penetrate deep into Indian territory while also reducing the risk of being intercepted.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the use of satellite enabled drones clearly points towards the involvement of the Pakistani establishment. Such technology is only available with the state and the establishment is now giving smugglers this technology so that operations are foolproof and have a 100 per cent success rate, the official said.

These new drones which are so technologically advanced, have become a major cause of concern for the Border Security Force (BSF).

Each time the Indian forces adopt a new technology these smugglers appear to be coming up with something better as a counter.

Another official said that to counter this menace, both technology as well as ground level operations have to be advanced. With the drone technology being slightly challenging to counter until better technology is deployed, it is imperative that the operatives tasked with picking up the payload should be tracked down.

There is a massive network within Punjab that the smugglers from Pakistan have set up. Scores of youth have been recruited to pick up the payloads and circulate them in local markets.

This is a network that needs to be busted as it would heavily hamper operations by drug smugglers, the official pointed out.

If there are none to pick up the contraband, then the entire process of using highly advanced drones to drop off drugs becomes pointless, the official also said.

Officials say that along with these highly advanced drones, the ones with lower technology too are being deployed.

In many cases these smaller drones act as decoys so that the ones with better technology can infiltrate and drop off bigger payloads.

In the last six months, the Pakistan-based narcotic smugglers have sent in drones in large numbers and the security agencies have managed to seize at least 400.

Officials say that the issue does not end at narcotics alone. These drones are also being used to send in arms and ammunition. There has been a rise in the number of pistols and assault rifles being sent into Punjab using drones.

These are primarily for local gangsters and those advocating the Khalistan cause, officials say.

The ISI has been pushing the Khalistani elements to increase operations with the hope that the movement could be revived, officials also point out.

--IANS

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