Securitisation volumes surge 42 pc to record high of Rs 1.47 trillion in H1 FY27: Report

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Overall securitisation volumes reached a historic high of Rs 1.47 trillion in the first half of 2026-27, marking a strong growth of about 42 per cent over H1 2025-26, a report said on Monday.

The report from ICRA said activity picked up sharply in the second quarter, with securitisation volumes in Q2 2026-27 at Rs 86,000 crore.

The growth was supported by growing traction in the gold loan segment, a revival in vehicle loan securitisation and steady traction for MSME and business loan pools.

"From the originator perspective, the continued reliance of non-banking financial entities on securitisation to meet their funding requirements drove the growth in volumes in H1 2026-27," the report added.

Gold loans led the surge, with volumes in H1 2026-27 increasing by nearly 1.5 times year-on-year.

"Meanwhile, traditional segments such as vehicle, MSME or business loans and mortgage loans have maintained a steady pace of growth, supporting the overall volumes,” said Sachin Joglekar, Vice President and Co-Group Head, Structured Finance Ratings, ICRA.

“The strong volumes recorded in the first half lend support to ICRA’s 2026-27 securitisation volume estimate of at least Rs 2.6-2.7 lakh crore, marking an all-time high," Joglekar added.

While gold loans registered the highest growth, vehicle loan securitisation regained some of its lost position in H1 2026-27.

Vehicle loans accounted for one-third of the overall volumes, compared with a 25 per cent share in Q1 2026-27, with some of the lenders either re-entering the market or increasing their sell-down volumes in the second quarter.

Following gold loans and vehicle loans, mortgage loans, small business loans and microloans formed the other key asset classes, with their shares ranging between 12 per cent and 15 per cent of the overall H1 2026-27 volumes.

In terms of transaction structure, the overall volumes remained evenly split between the Pass-Through Certificate (PTC) and Direct Assignment (DA) routes, in line with the trend witnessed in the previous quarter.

—IANS

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