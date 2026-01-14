January 14, 2026 1:54 AM हिंदी

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday spoke over the phone with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, reviewing key areas of cooperation, including civil nuclear energy, trade talks, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

“Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence, and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the call.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described it as a positive call. “They discussed next steps regarding our bilateral trade negotiations, critical minerals, and a possible meeting next month,” Gor wrote on X.

During the call, Rubio congratulated India on enacting the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India bill, a recent law that is part of India’s nuclear energy framework, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

He said the United States is interested in building on the legislation to strengthen civil nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

“He expressed interest in capitalising on this important development to enhance U.S.-India civil nuclear cooperation, expand opportunities for American companies, advance shared energy security goals, and secure critical mineral supply chains,” Pigott said.

The two diplomats discussed ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations and their shared interest in strengthening economic cooperation.

“They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, reaffirming the United States’ and India’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Pigott said.

--IANS

lkj/dan

LATEST NEWS

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific

Harmanpreet Kaur praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant Mumbai Indians win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant MI win

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL 2026 matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nicola Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue (File image)

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report (File image)

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu