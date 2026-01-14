Seattle University hosts briefing on India’s AI Summit

Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) Seattle University and the Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted a briefing session on the AI India Impact Summit 2026, highlighting India’s approach to artificial intelligence as a tool for social good, sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

The event was held at the Casey Commons Conference Hall on the Seattle University campus on Monday and drew a large turnout of students and senior faculty. The discussion focused on the summit’s theme, “People, Planet, and Progress,” and provided an overview of India’s expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Organizers outlined how India is shaping its AI strategy around development goals, including support for sustainable growth and broader economic inclusion. The session aimed to introduce students and scholars to India’s evolving role in global AI policy and innovation.

Matt Oppenheimer, the chief executive of the remittance company Remitly, delivered the keynote address. He spoke about Remitly’s investments in India’s AI-driven future and highlighted the company’s operations in Bengaluru, citing benefits from reforms related to ease of doing business in India.

Onur Bakiner, a professor of political science at Seattle University and director of its Technology Ethics Initiative, also addressed the gathering. He spoke to students and scholars about the challenges posed by rapid advances in artificial intelligence and the opportunities emerging from the technology.

The Consul General of India in Seattle in his address, outlined preparations for the AI India Impact Summit 2026 and described the profile of the high-level delegation expected to participate from the Greater Seattle area.

The event was the second in a series of pre-summit briefings planned in the Greater Seattle region. An earlier session was held on November 7, 2025, at the Consulate General of India in Seattle for members of the US Congress and senior technology executives.

That earlier briefing included participation by US Representatives Adam Smith and Michael Baumgartner, along with representatives from Microsoft, Salesforce and Anicca Data Science Solutions.

The AI India Impact Summit is expected to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society groups to discuss the responsible and inclusive use of artificial intelligence.

