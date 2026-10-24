October 24, 2026 11:22 PM हिंदी

J&K: Searches carried out in Jammu jail; anti-tunnelling ops near IB in Samba

J&K: Searches carried out in Jammu jail; anti-tunnelling ops near IB in Samba (Photo: IANS)

Jammu, Oct 24 (IANS) To assess readiness and as part of the heightened security vigil, security forces carried out a search operation in a jail in J&K’s Jammu while an anti-tunnelling exercise was carried out near the international border (IB) in Samba district on Saturday.

Officials said that the security forces carried out a search operation in a Jammu jail, launched an anti-tunnelling exercise near the International Border (IB) in Samba, and carried out mock drills at a railway station and CRPF camp.

It said that a joint search operation was conducted at District Jail Amphalla by jail staff, CRPF and police around 10 am. No suspicious or objectionable material was found inside the premises during the operation, which lasted for more than one hour.

In Samba district, the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted an anti-tunnelling exercise in the forward area along the International Border at Border Outpost Lalfamkima in the Ramgarh sector, the officials said.

“The exercise was aimed at detecting any possible cross-border tunnels for infiltration or the smuggling of arms, ammunition and other contraband into Indian territory. No such structure was detected,” officials said.

At Jammu Railway Station and a CRPF camp in Banihal area of Ramban district, mock drills were conducted to strengthen inter-agency coordination and assess operational preparedness for emergencies.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), fire and emergency services and medical staff engaged in the drill at the station, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad (BDS).

Teams of CID Special Branch and CID Counter Intelligence were also present, the officials said. Similarly, at the CRPF camp, a joint security and emergency response mock drill was conducted, which commenced at 11 am and concluded at 12:20 pm, the officials said, adding the drill involved troops of Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF personnel, the RPF, GRP, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire and emergency services, and the block medical officer (BMO), Banihal.

Security forces in the Jammu division have initiated a comprehensive, multi-district security operation to enhance vigilance, evaluate regional readiness, and preemptively secure critical installations.

The joint operations are being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

--IANS

sq/dan

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