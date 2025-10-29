October 29, 2025 12:15 PM हिंदी

Scarlett Johansson shares her daughter wanted a 'Marie Antoinette gown': It was outrageous

Scarlett Johansson's shares her daughter wanted a 'Marie Antoinette gown': It was outrageous

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress-director Scarlett Johansson has recalled that her 11-year-old daughter Rose asked for a "Marie Antoinette gown".

The 40-year-old actress, who has Rose with her former husband Romain Dauriac, shared during an appearance on the Busy This Week podcast, Scarlett shared: "My daughter ... asked for a Marie Antoinette gown.”

“And this woman, who was an amazing dressmaker who made all the costumes for all these operas in Ukraine, made a two-measure full opera like Marie Antoinette dress with a hoop skirt and corset for my daughter.”

She added: "It was outrageous. You can let it (out) so that she'll wear it over (the) years and she still puts it on and she looks so cute."

The actress revealed that Rose actually wore the dress for a very special occasion, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Johansson, who married comedy star Colin Jost in 2020, said: "She actually wore it to my wedding, which was really spectacular. She had like her little dress on, then she was like, 'Change me now.' And I was like, in the middle of the wedding, I'm like, 'We'll be right back. We have a costume change for Rose.'"

Meanwhile, the actress earlier said that motherhood hasn't changed her work life.

The Hollywood star told OK! magazine: "I have a job that's very advantageous in that way. I can parent and then go do the scene and go back and parent. There's a bit of back and forth, but it works.

"(Has it changed what work I do?) It hasn't but it might in a few years. Again, it's a job that works with you. I have a freedom that others don't, so I'm grateful."

She is also determined to set a good example for her daughter.

The actress said: "I'm not sure how much of an impact it's making right now, but absolutely, in the future, I want her to know and absorb the lesson of working hard, going for your dreams and making it happen."

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Missing partnerships, losing too many wickets in the middle: Salman Agha dissects Pak's loss to SA in 1st T20I

Missing partnerships, losing too many wickets in the middle: Salman Agha dissects Pak's loss to SA in 1st T20I

India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes

India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes

SEBI plans big overhaul in mutual fund rules to cut costs and boost transparency

SEBI plans big overhaul in mutual fund rules to cut costs and boost transparency

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal declares she’s not down-to-earth, is self-obsessed

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal declares she’s not down-to-earth, is self-obsessed

Neena Gupta shows her culinary skills, gives Punjabi twist to a popular South Indian dish

Neena Gupta shows her culinary skills, gives Punjabi twist to a popular South Indian dish

Entire team structure and coaching staff deserve praise, says Rishank on Telugu Titans’ turnaround campaign

Entire team structure and coaching staff deserve praise, says Rishank on Telugu Titans’ turnaround campaign

Heat-related deaths rose by 63 pc since 1990s, claiming 546,000 lives yearly: The Lancet

Heat-related deaths rose by 63 pc since 1990s, claiming 546,000 lives yearly: The Lancet

Jackky Bhagnani wishes sister Deepshikha on b’day: You’ve fought my battles as if they were your own

Jackky Bhagnani wishes sister Deepshikha on b’day: You’ve fought my battles as if they were your own

Any woman who joins JeM's women brigade, 'Jamat-ul-Mominat' will go straight to paradise from her grave after death: Masood Azhar

Will go to paradise after death: Masood Azhar’s fresh ploy to woo female terrorists after launching women brigade

Anahat stuns world No. 7 Gilis to storm into Canadian Open squash semifinals

Anahat stuns world No. 7 Gilis to storm into Canadian Open squash semifinals