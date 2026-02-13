February 13, 2026 1:58 PM हिंदी

SC releases Vikram Bhatt, wife on interim bail in multi-crore fraud case

SC releases Vikram Bhatt, wife on interim bail in multi-crore fraud case

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari in connection with Rs 30 crore fraud case.

The couple was arrested from their Mumbai residence on December 7, 2025, and brought to Rajasthan after a complaint was filed against them by a Udaipur-based doctor, alleging that he had been defrauded of crores by the director on the pretext of making a film.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed forthwith release of the couple and posted the matter for hearing on February 19.

Earlier on January 31, the Rajasthan High Court had rejected the bail applications of Vikram Bhatt, his wife and another accused in the multi-crore fraud case, observing that granting bail at this stage would be inappropriate as the investigation is still underway.

An FIR was registered on November 17 at Bhupalpura police station, Udaipur, against Vikram Bhatt and eight others by Dr Ajay Murdia, owner of the Indira Group and Indira IVF.

The complainant alleged that the director and his associates collected funds under the pretext of producing a biopic based on his wife.

Dr Murdia claimed he was first introduced to the project by Dinesh Kataria and later met Vikram Bhatt at Vrindavan Studio, Mumbai.

Bhatt allegedly assured him that an investment of Rs 7 crore could generate four films with a projected return of Rs 100-200 crore.

Following this, multiple transfers were made into accounts of various individuals associated with Bhatt's team, amounting to Rs 2,45,61,400.

Additionally, Indira Entertainment allegedly paid Rs 42,70,82,232 -- despite a total agreed production cost of Rs 47 crore.

According to the complaint, only two films were completed and released.

The third film, 'Vishwa Virat', is reportedly only 25 per cent completed, while the fourth, 'Maharana-Ran', has not yet begun.

Bhatt is accused of misappropriating Rs 25 crore meant for the fourth film.

Apart from Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt, the FIR names Krishna Bhatt, Dinesh Kataria, Mehboob Ansari, Mudit Buttan, Gangeshwar Lal Srivastava, and Ashok Dubey as accused.

--IANS

pds/svn

LATEST NEWS

L K Akshay Kumar celebrates Sirai's 50 day-theatrical run on sets of Basil Joseph's 'Raawadi' (Photo Credit: Seven Screen Studios/X)

L K Akshay Kumar celebrates Sirai's 50 day-theatrical run on sets of Basil Joseph's 'Raawadi'

Ameesha Patel revisits Boston memories, shares glimpse of ‘hated canteen’, dorm & auditorium

Ameesha Patel revisits Boston memories, shares glimpse of ‘hated canteen’, dorm & auditorium

Bangladesh polls: Seven women win amid record low female participation

Bangladesh polls: Seven women win amid record low female participation

ICC’S Cricket 4 Good initiative brings young fans closer to T20 WC stars (Credit: ICC)

ICC’S Cricket 4 Good initiative brings young fans closer to T20 WC stars

Chiranjeevi explains significance behind the names of Ram Charan's twins - Shivram & Anveera Devi

Chiranjeevi explains significance behind the names of Ram Charan's twins - Shivram & Anveera Devi

India restructures public health delivery by integrating AI into unified strategy

India restructures public health delivery by integrating AI into unified strategy

Anita Raj's birthday advice for son: Keep walking your journey with passion & humility

Anita Raj's birthday advice for son: Keep walking your journey with passion & humility

Himani Shivpuri ‘catches up’ with Salman Khan, says he still has the ‘same mischievous twinkle in his eyes’

Himani Shivpuri ‘catches up’ with Salman Khan, says he still has the ‘same mischievous twinkle in his eyes’

T20 WC: Brian Bennett's fifty guides Zimbabwe to 169/2 against Australia

T20 WC: Brian Bennett's fifty guides Zimbabwe to 169/2 against Australia

Bangladesh: Jamaat warns of stronger movement over alleged poll manipulation

Bangladesh: Jamaat warns of stronger movement over alleged poll manipulation