October 21, 2026 12:11 PM हिंदी

SBI data breach: PSU bank confirms 3,897 customer records exposed on dark web

SBI data breach: 3,897 customer records of PSU bank exposed on dark web

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) State Bank of India (SBI) -- India's largest lender -- on Wednesday clarified that it experienced a data breach with 3,897 customer records found exposed on the dark web.

According to the bank, it has received communications from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and CERT-In regarding an alert concerning suspected exposure of customer data earlier in the week.

During preliminary analysis of approximately 375,000 records available on the dark web, 3,897 customer records containing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) were identified, the bank said in an exchange filing.

The exposed information reportedly included customers’ registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses, residential addresses, branch and CIF identifiers, lead IDs and metadata associated with loan/lead records and other related files, it added.

The state-owned bank further noted that it promptly activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols and engaged an independent CERT-In-empanelled cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the alleged compromise.

The bank said a detailed investigation is underway to establish authenticity and completeness of the exposed data, determine potential source and extent of exposure and assess associated risks.

The incident does not have any material impact on its core business operations, financial performance or business continuity and core functions continue to operate normally without disruption, the bank said adding that appropriate remedial and preventive measures are being implemented.

Shares of SBI on Wednesday traded on a flat note at Rs 970 at around 10 am on the BSE.

The banking stock recorded a 52-week high of Rs 1,234.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 891.55, according to the exchange data. In the last one-year horizon, it declined 12 per cent but gained over the last five years.

Earlier in the week, an unidentified hacker group operating under the name ‘Siriusim’ claimed to have obtained confidential customer information allegedly linked to the State Bank of India (SBI), including personal details, loan applications and account-opening documents.

The claim was highlighted by cybersecurity monitoring account CyberPulse56 in a post on social media platform X.

The group purportedly possesses 3.75 lakh data entries in CSV format and 2,722 PDF documents associated with the country's largest public sector lender, as per the post.

--IANS

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