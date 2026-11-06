November 06, 2026 1:16 PM हिंदी

Sber to present new 2027–2029 strategy at Investor Day on November 12

Sber to present new 2027–2029 strategy at Investor Day on November 12

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) On November 12, 2026, its 185th anniversary, Sber will hold Investor Day — the main event of the year for the investment community. The bank will sum up the results of the current strategy's implementation and present a new three-year strategy for 2027–2029.

Sber's current strategy for 2024–2026 focused on preparing for the transition to a human-centered business model and on developing artificial intelligence technologies. During Investor Day, the bank will share what has been achieved over the past three years, how Sber's business has changed, and what goals and priorities will shape its development in the new strategic phase over the next three years.

The new strategy will be presented by the bank's executives: Herman Gref, CEO and chairman of the Executive Board, Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Kirill Tsaryov, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Taras Skvortsov, CFO and deputy chairman of the Executive Board, and Andrey Belevtsev, senior vice president, head of Technological Development.

The focus will be on business development prospects, the role of technology and artificial intelligence in Sber's further transformation, and financial targets for the next three years.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, during which Herman Gref will answer participants' questions.

A live broadcast of Investor Day will be available on the event's website and in the Sber for Investors Telegram channel.

Earlier in March, Sber has maintained its leadership among the most valued Russian banking brands in 2025. According to Brand Finance, Sber’s brand value reached $4.8 billion, climbing from $4.4 billion in 2024.

Sber creates high-tech, user-friendly, cost-efficient, safe, and secure products and services that help people address their day-to-day issues, set long-term goals, and attain them.

--IANS

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